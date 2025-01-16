Gamecock Digest

Penn State Wide Receiver Transfer Harrison Wallace Planning South Carolina Visit

Fisher Brewer

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Harrison Wallace, a talented wide receiver transfer from Penn State, is set to visit South Carolina, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Wallace is also scheduled to visit Louisville, North Carolina, and Texas A&M as he evaluates his next move.

The Montgomery, Alabama native had an impressive 2024 season with 46 receptions for 720 yards, showcasing his ability to make an impact on the field. Listed as a redshirt sophomore on the Penn State roster, Wallace brings experience and proven production to the table. Across 39 games, he has accumulated 84 career receptions for 1,221 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch, with six touchdowns.

Wallace is widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers currently in the transfer portal, making him a highly sought-after prospect for programs looking to bolster their receiving corps.

While the date of his visit to South Carolina has not yet been confirmed, the Gamecocks' coaching staff is likely eager to pitch their program as a strong fit for Wallace. Adding a player of his caliber would be a major boost to South Carolina’s offense as they continue building for the future.

Stay tuned for updates on Wallace’s visit schedule and potential landing spot as his recruitment process unfolds.

