Edwin Joseph To Officially Visit South Carolina

South Carolina’s season is starting to come to a close, but head coach Shane Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff are still working tirelessly to recruit the next generation of Gamecocks.

This means bringing recruits to big games, and the coaching staff has a big target coming to Columbia this weekend for the Tennessee game.

According to USC Talk, wide receiver Edwin Joseph will be visiting South Carolina this Saturday. It is good news for many fans who believe the Gamecocks still need to bolster their offensive weapons and the coaching staff who were still searching for one final receiver.

South Carolina isn’t the only major Division-I school after Joseph. The Florida native has offers from schools like Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, and many others. It should be no surprise that his on-field abilities have impressed many college coaches.

Joseph isn’t the most physically gifted receiver, standing at 6-0 and 175 pounds, but his technique sets him apart from most national receivers. His ability to confuse corners and track deep balls will make him a threat to whichever university he decides to attend.

Aside from his impressive route-running, Joseph is shifty in the open field and can make multiple defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

All that aside, Joseph is an impressive recruit that should strengthen South Carolina’s offense and offer a deep threat the Gamecocks have been missing. Joseph is a tantalizing prospect, and the Gamecocks should be all in on him.

