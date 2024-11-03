Recruits React to South Carolina's Huge Win and Electric Atmosphere at Williams-Brice
South Carolina’s dominant 44-20 win over No. 10 Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium turned heads and fueled excitement across Gamecock Nation. With a balanced offensive attack that totaled 530 yards—244 through the air and 286 on the ground—the Gamecocks controlled the game from start to finish. Defensively, they showcased their grit, tallying six tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception, effectively stifling Texas A&M's offense.
After the victory, fans rushed the field in a thrilling celebration, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for everyone in attendance. The energy in the stadium didn’t go unnoticed by recruits, who were given a glimpse of the passion surrounding South Carolina football.
2025 Class
4-Star Recruits
- WR Donovan Murph: “It was a crazy atmosphere and not a lot of fans can top Carolina fans. It just goes to show how much the fans are invested into the program and that is something to look forward to as a player.”
- OT (Gamecock commit) Shedrick Sarratt Jr.: “As a Gamecock commit, seeing the team play at such a high level was incredibly inspiring. The 44-20 win over a top team like Texas A&M was extraordinary. Watching the fans storm the field made me feel good, especially because everyone doubted us to lose 7 games before the season.”
- WR (Gamecock commit) Jordon Gidron: “The game was great, I was excited the whole time and the atmosphere was crazy. I was excited South Carolina won. Knowing I’ll be playing there definitely makes me excited and ready to play for the Gamecocks!”
- EDGE (Gamecock commit) Anthony Addison: “It made me feel good about my future here. It was great to see them play at a really high level and beat Texas A&M.”
- WR (Gamecock commit) Malik Clark: “It was a great game with a great atmosphere. I’m most definitely excited to be able to play in front of these fans next year. The team is trending in a great direction—next year we won’t do anything but go up.”
3-Star Recruits
- EDGE Josh Smith: “I can’t say I’m really surprised to see them beat A&M. This team has an amazing defense and an offense that, when consistent, could play with anyone in the country I feel like. I knew the atmosphere was going to be crazy, but man, it definitely exceeded expectations.”
- EDGE (Gamecock commit) Kobby Sakyi-Prah: “I knew South Carolina could win that game from the very jump. I know they have that drive of being the best, and so far they are proving that they can. I trust Coach Beamer’s plan and what he’s trying to accomplish. I love the atmosphere, the area, and I’m extremely excited for when I get here.”
- IOL (Georgia Tech commit) Kevin Peay: “I would say the atmosphere was electric tonight, and that game definitely made an impact on them recruiting me!”
- LB (Gamecock commit) A.J. Holloway: “It was absolutely astounding—the level of energy and atmosphere in Williams-Brice! It made me ready to play and finally be a Gamecock!”
- IOL (Georgia Tech commit) Jimmy Bryson: “Seeing that game definitely has its sway, not just because of the win but because of the O-line performance. The thing for me was even before the game—they knew they were ready for it. Crazy atmosphere to see.”
- LB (Gamecock commit) Taeshawn Alston: “Man, it was great. At first, I was a little nervous because the game was tight, but then they started to turn it up a notch and I was lit! I couldn’t stop celebrating the touchdowns and defensive stops because that place was rocking, full of amazing Gamecock fans and joy. I think this Gamecock atmosphere will make a huge impact on me in the future because of how Williams-Brice keeps rocking, the love from the fans, and the coaching staff coming together and putting up big numbers in the 4th quarter. This place fits me very well—can’t wait to carry on a legacy in South Carolina. Go Gamecocks!”
Uncommitted Recruits
- S (Southern California commit) Stephen Miller: “The environment in South Carolina was great. It’s like one big community, and everyone is all in with Gamecock football. That was the best atmosphere I’ve ever seen at a college game. What excites me even more is knowing I have two players there—the Kilgore brothers—that I can look up to. Just thinking about being part of a great football family and atmosphere is exciting.”
2026 Class
4-Star Recruits
- OL Darius Gray: “I was excited but not surprised at all! What Coach Beamer is currently building is going to have wins like this, and many more are coming very shortly! Gamecock fans have to be one of the best fanbases in all of college football. Their support, not only when things are going well but also when things are tough, shows how strong this fan base is. Gamecock fans are people I can potentially look forward to playing in front of!”
3-Star Recruits
- S Tamarion Watkins: “The entire game the fans were active and loud, which I think is huge for deciding where my home will be at the end of my recruitment.”
2025 4-Star (Not at the Game)
- DT Christian Ingram: “I loved their performance—they were moving the ball down the field, and the defense was working on all cylinders. I believe in Coach Robinson and what the D-line has to offer there. They’re a fast and physical team this year, especially on the defensive end. That type of win means a lot because it shows me they can compete, get me to the next level, and be ready!”
Closing Statement:
South Carolina’s thrilling win over Texas A&M didn’t just make waves among fans; it resonated with recruits across the country. From commits who are excited to join the program soon, to prospects intrigued by the energy and potential of Gamecock football, the game has sparked a new level of excitement and commitment. For many, seeing Williams-Brice Stadium rocking at full capacity confirmed South Carolina as a place where they can see themselves thriving—both on and off the field.
