Sequel Patterson Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
Sequel Patterson, 2026 ATH, has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have earned their ninth commitment of the 2026 recruiting class as Sequel Patterson has committed to the Gamecocks.
Patterson announced his final four of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. The Gamecocks ultimately won out.
Patterson was previously a 2027 recruit but reclassified to the 2026 class. He also recently took an official visit to South Carolina, so it seems like the Gamecocks are in a good position to land Patterson when he announces his commitment.
Patterson played snaps at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback in high school and will likely play either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: