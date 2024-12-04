Shedrick Sarratt Jr. Stays Loyal to South Carolina, Joins Gamecocks' Offensive Line
South Carolina has secured a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. of Gaffney, SC. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Sarratt picked the Gamecocks over several major programs, including Colorado, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida State, and Florida. Despite strong efforts from Colorado to flip him, Sarratt remains committed to his home-state school and will help anchor the Gamecocks' offensive line in the future.
Sarratt is an impressive physical prospect, with the size and strength to be an impact player. According to 247Sports, Sarratt is described as a "burly tackle prospect" who could also slide to guard, thanks to his powerful frame and ability to overwhelm defenders in one-on-one situations. His combine testing data is strong for his size, and his background in basketball adds to his agility and movement skills, making him a versatile addition to South Carolina's offensive front. His scouting report notes that he has the tools to be a potential multi-year starter, with NFL Draft upside down the road.
Off the field, Sarratt is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball. During his junior basketball season, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, showcasing his athleticism and competitiveness.
Sarratt's strength, versatility, and loyalty to South Carolina make him a key piece of the Gamecocks' future offensive line.
