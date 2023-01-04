Skip to main content

Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit

South Carolina's football program is prepping to host a portal offensive line target in Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar.

South Carolina might be inching closer to putting their full attention to the 2024 recruiting class. However, there are still a few targets from the current transfer portal window the Gamecocks have an interest in, including Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar. It was reported this past Sunday that Carolina had offered Fugar and instantly became the leader for his services because of it.

Based on his physical traits, play style, and collegiate experience, the Gamecocks believe that Fugar checks all the boxes. He seems to reciprocate their interest, as he told SportsTalk Media Network yesterday evening that he plans to check out the Gamecocks football program later this week.

Considering the weight of South Carolina's offer compared to some of the others that Sidney has received, one has to believe that as long as the visit goes smoothly, the Gamecocks could be in a great position to land the Maryland native at the end of the process.

It would go a decent way in helping to offset the mass exodus of experiences the Gamecocks are enduring this offseason, with Eric Douglas, Dylan Wonnum, and Jovaughn Gwyn all moving on to the NFL.

