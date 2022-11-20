Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett

Tennessee initially won wide receiver Mazeo Bennett's service, but we have all learned recruitments don't end with a verbal commitment.

It's not surprising that South Carolina's coaching staff has continued recruiting him behind the scenes. It is surprising that current commits are extremely outspoken in their recruitment of him, and he seems to reciprocate that energy.

Quarterback commit Dante Reno published a photo of him and Bennett on his Twitter account. He captioned the photo encouraging Bennett to come home, and it seems that message found its target.

Inside linebacker commit Grayson Howard also weighed in. Both are strong recruiters and know what the staff wants, meaning they have placed a high priority on Bennett moving forward.

Bennett's interest in South Carolina has been well documented. He's a hometown kid, growing up less than two hours from Williams-Brice Stadium.

He included the Gamecocks in his final schools, and many sources believe he was down to the Volunteers and the Gamecocks. While Tennessee has his pledge, South Carolina continues to trend upward.

There are thirteen months until early national signing day for the 2024 class. A lot can change between now and then, and if the garnet and black can continue this upward trajectory, it may be hard for Bennett to pass on that opportunity.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company already beat Tennessee in the Volunteers' best season in twenty years. What happens if their roles reverse next season? As we learned on Saturday, it's every given weekend.

