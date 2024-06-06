South Carolina Football Visitors List For Massive Weekend of Gamecocks Recruiting
This weekend is a big one for the future of the South Carolina football team. 10 targets and 2 current commits in the 2025 recruiting cycle will start day one of their official visits tomorrow, June 7, 2024. Shane Beamer and company hope to make a lasting impact to help secure spots in their final 2025 recruiting class. Here’s a list of all 12 official visitors for the day:
● Isaiah Gibson, 5-star, DL
● Juan Gaston, 4-star, OL
● Kevin Wynn, 4-star, DL
● Brandon Finney, 4-star, ATH
● Lex Cyrus, 4-star, WR
● Brian Rowe, 4-star, WR (COMMIT)
● Bryce Jenkins, 3-star, DL
● Damarcus Leach, 3-star, S (COMMIT)
● Kobby Sakyi-Prah, 3-star, EDGE
● Christopher Hatfield, 3-star, ATH
● AJ Holloway, 3-star, LB
● Preston Douglas, currently unranked, TE
Now, when looking towards the 2025 recruiting class, with six months to go until signing day, the Gamecocks are all the way back at No. 45 in the 2025 class with just six commits. The good news for Beamer and. his coaching staff? It could be a BIG summer of recruiting for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Prospects Commitment Dates
OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. - June 14th
OL Dontrell Glover - July 1st.
S JaDon Blair - July 5th.
OL Isaac Sowells Jr. July 6th.
EDGE Bryce Davis - July 20th
OT Cortez Smith - July 20th
S Lagonza Hayward - August 7th
S Jordan Young - October 12th
CB Jontae Gilbert - October 19th
