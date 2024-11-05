South Carolina Gamecocks Land Commitment from Josh Smith
South Carolina Gamecocks Land Commitment from Josh Smith
The South Carolina Gamecocks have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail after their win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. That momentum has now resulted in the Gamecocks gaining a commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Linebacker Josh Smith has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Smith is rated as a three-star prospect, the 1,313th-best player in the country, 103rd-best edge in the class and the 25th-best player in the state of South Carolina. Smith took an official visit to South Carolina this past weekend and is now pledged to the Gamecocks. He received an offer from the program back in September of this year.
The Gamecocks now have 21 total commits in the class with the addition of Smith. Early national signing day is appraoching next month, so it can be expected that the Gamecocks will have more additions coming soon.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives an Honest Opinion About the SEC
- South Carolina Football Schedule: Ranking Gamecocks' Remaining Opponents
- South Carolina's Defensive Dominance: By the Numbers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!