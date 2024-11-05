Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Land Commitment from Josh Smith

Jonathan Williams

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail after their win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. That momentum has now resulted in the Gamecocks gaining a commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Linebacker Josh Smith has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Smith is rated as a three-star prospect, the 1,313th-best player in the country, 103rd-best edge in the class and the 25th-best player in the state of South Carolina. Smith took an official visit to South Carolina this past weekend and is now pledged to the Gamecocks. He received an offer from the program back in September of this year.

The Gamecocks now have 21 total commits in the class with the addition of Smith. Early national signing day is appraoching next month, so it can be expected that the Gamecocks will have more additions coming soon.

