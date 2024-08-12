South Carolina Gamecocks Still in the Mix for Florida State Commit Malik Clark
Florida State football commit Malik Clark discusses his ongoing recruitment with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have taken some tough losses on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, but that isn't stopping them from staying in the mix. One of these examples is wide receiver Malik Clark, who committed to Florida State over South Carolina, and he provided an update on recruitment which showed the Gamecocks are still very much involved.
Lou Bezjak with The Herald released an article with a quote from Clark following a high school scrimmage, and when asked about South Carolina, he gave a response that might give Gamecock fans hope that Clark still ends up at South Carolina.
"it's not every day, but they are checking up on me to see how I am doing," Clark said. "They're saying I've always got a spot at home and it's always better to stay home and I appreciate it for them believing in me so much, even after I'm committed. They want me so bad on their team."
Clark is rated as a four-star prospect, the 220th-best player in the country, the 25th-best wide receiver and the second-best player in the state of South Carolina. Clark took official visits to North Carolina, Florida State, NC State and South Carolina in that order this summer.
