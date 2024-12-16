South Carolina Hosts Former Gamecock WR and Former 5-Star DT on Visits
South Carolina football is hosting two intriguing transfer portal prospects today, December 16: former Gamecock wide receiver O'Mega Blake and former five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. Both players bring impressive potential and could help fill key roles for the Gamecocks.
WR O'Mega Blake: A Breakout Star Returns Home?
O'Mega Blake, a Rock Hill native, is fresh off a breakout season at Charlotte, where he posted 32 receptions for 800 yards and 9 touchdowns. Blake’s standout performances last season included:
- 5 catches for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns vs FAU
- 3 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown
- 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns vs Rice
These numbers have made Blake a highly sought-after name in the transfer portal, drawing interest from schools such as Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Colorado State. He has visits lined up to Arkansas, South Carolina, and Florida State as he weighs his options.
Blake began his career at South Carolina and recorded 250 receiving yards in 2023 before transferring to ECU and then Charlotte. Now, the Gamecocks have a strong chance to bring him back home. With Blake’s familiarity with the program and his proven production, this visit could solidify South Carolina as a top contender to land him.
DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy: A Former Five-Star with Big Upside
Defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is another name to watch. The former five-star prospect out of Lakeland, Florida, was ranked as the No. 11 player in the country, No. 4 defensive lineman, and No. 2 player in Florida for the class of 2022. He ultimately chose Texas A&M over Oklahoma, a program with deep family ties.
Brownlow-Dindy was one of the first players re-offered by Shane Beamer’s staff following Will Muschamp’s departure. South Carolina made his top 11 early in his recruitment, and now the connections remain strong. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, a Lakeland native and a respected figure in the area, could play a pivotal role in Brownlow-Dindy’s recruitment.
During his time at Texas A&M, Brownlow-Dindy found himself on a star-studded defensive line, starting 8 games while recording 4 tackles and 0.5 sacks. While his stats don’t jump off the page, his immense talent and potential have drawn attention from multiple programs, including the Gamecocks.
South Carolina has solid talent on the defensive line but lacks depth and consistent rotational pieces. Brownlow-Dindy could be the missing piece—a player with elite upside ready to make an impact when given the opportunity. This visit gives Shane Beamer and his staff a chance to sell him on their culture, depth chart opportunities, and a fresh start in Columbia.
Closing Thoughts
Both O'Mega Blake and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy are visiting today, December 16, and could provide immediate help for South Carolina. Blake offers explosive playmaking ability, while Brownlow-Dindy brings untapped potential and a chance to solidify the defensive front. If these visits go well, the Gamecocks could land two impactful players to boost their roster ahead of the upcoming season.
