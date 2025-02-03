Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands In-State Speedster Jackson Repp in 2025 Class

Fisher Brewer

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another weapon to their 2025 recruiting class, securing a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver Jackson Repp. The three-star prospect chose the Gamecocks over 16 offers, including programs like Boston College and Coastal Carolina.

Repp is best known for his elite speed, having clocked a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash this past year. Over the course of his high school career, he put up dominant numbers:

  • 127 receptions
  • 2,684 receiving yards
  • 47 touchdowns
  • 3,799 all-purpose yards

However, there is some uncertainty surrounding his status, as Repp suffered a leg injury after receiving his offer from South Carolina. It's currently unclear whether he is joining the team as a scholarship signee or as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

Regardless of his status, the Gamecocks are adding an explosive in-state playmaker with the potential to be a dangerous weapon in their offense. If healthy, Repp’s speed could make him a sleeper in the 2025 class and a potential difference-maker in Columbia.

