South Carolina Lands In-State Speedster Jackson Repp in 2025 Class
The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another weapon to their 2025 recruiting class, securing a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver Jackson Repp. The three-star prospect chose the Gamecocks over 16 offers, including programs like Boston College and Coastal Carolina.
Repp is best known for his elite speed, having clocked a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash this past year. Over the course of his high school career, he put up dominant numbers:
- 127 receptions
- 2,684 receiving yards
- 47 touchdowns
- 3,799 all-purpose yards
However, there is some uncertainty surrounding his status, as Repp suffered a leg injury after receiving his offer from South Carolina. It's currently unclear whether he is joining the team as a scholarship signee or as a preferred walk-on (PWO).
Regardless of his status, the Gamecocks are adding an explosive in-state playmaker with the potential to be a dangerous weapon in their offense. If healthy, Repp’s speed could make him a sleeper in the 2025 class and a potential difference-maker in Columbia.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!