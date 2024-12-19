South Carolina Lands Star Transfer Linebacker Andrew Jones
The South Carolina Gamecocks have added a major piece to their defense with the commitment of standout linebacker Andrew Jones. The former Grambling State star announced his decision to transfer to South Carolina, bringing his immense talent and accolades to the SEC.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, Jones is coming off an incredible season at Grambling. He recorded 122 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble, earning him recognition as the SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a SWAC All-American.
Jones’ production speaks for itself, but his leadership and experience could be just as valuable to a South Carolina defense that looks to take a step forward next season. With one year of eligibility remaining, Jones will have the opportunity to prove himself on one of college football's biggest stages.
The Gamecocks’ coaching staff has prioritized adding talent through the transfer portal, and Jones checks all the boxes. His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield, along with his sideline-to-sideline range, makes him an ideal fit for South Carolina’s defensive scheme.
Jones’ transition to SEC football will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch. The leap from the SWAC to the SEC presents new challenges, but his athleticism and football IQ should allow him to adjust quickly. For South Carolina, his arrival couldn’t come at a better time as they look to bolster their front seven and compete in one of the most challenging conferences in the country.
This addition signals the Gamecocks’ intent to compete at a high level in 2025, and Jones will likely be a key contributor to that effort. South Carolina fans can expect him to bring the same intensity and production that made him a star at Grambling.
With Jones officially on board, the Gamecocks’ defense just got a lot stronger.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!