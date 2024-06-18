South Carolina makes final six schools for class of 2025 receiver
Giyahni Kontosis, a receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle, has listed South Carolina as one of his top six schools, along with Indiana, Tennessee, Maryland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Kontosis is a three star recruit and listed as the 82nd best receiver in the class of 2025 according to 247sports composite rankings. The three star measures in at 6’0 and currently holds offers from 24 total schools.
The Gamecocks are currently ranked as the 27th best recruiting class in the 2025 cycle by 247sports. Their class consists of 13 commits, including two receiver commits, four-star Brian Rowe and three-star Jayden Sellers. The addition of Kontosis would likely fill any need for receivers in Gamecocks’ 2025 recruiting class.
