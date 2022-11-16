Braydon Lee Narrows Recruitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks have multiple cornerbacks who'll be walking out the door either this season or next year, which could potentially include star junior cornerback Cam Smith, who alluded that this upcoming home game against Tennessee is more than likely his last one.

With all of this bearing in mind, it's imperative for South Carolina to go and find some defensive backs that they could pair up with some of the young promising defensive backs they currently have on the roster.

This is where 2024 cornerback Braydon Lee has played a big factor, as he's one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country for his recruiting class due to his mental acumen, explosive athleticism, and tenacious attitude he brings to the field.

His interest in the Gamecocks was made clear earlier this season when he took an unofficial visit the weekend of the Georgia matchup and has culminated to the point where South Carolina was included in Lee's newly minted top 10 list he released on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks could conceivably have a foot in the door here. Lee's teammate is edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, a South Carolina commit who can talk to Lee about what is going on in Columbia. The competition is sure to be stiff, but the Gamecocks are off to a good start in this pivotal defensive recruitment for the 2024 cycle.

