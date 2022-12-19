Skip to main content

Wendell Gregory Down To Five

Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and South Carolina made the cut.

South Carolina had a big recruiting weekend, and with each passing hour, it seems to get more important. They landed three commits on Sunday afternoon, including two from the transfer portal.

Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory was on campus for the festivities. Gregory narrowed his list down to five schools on Sunday afternoon, and the Gamecocks made the cut.

Gregory will focus on South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Auburn, and North Carolina moving forward. He fits the SEC billing as a space player, someone who can rush the passer and capture the edge while also occasionally covering tight ends.

The coaching staff is beginning to shift their focus toward the 2024 class. They already have one commit, quarterback Dante Reno. They hosted several other top targets this weekend in Gregory, offensive lineman Blake Franks, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, and more.

With early national signing day approaching, the Gamecocks are closing strong. Head coach Shane Beamer has proven that he knows how to close down the stretch, and it's not unreasonable to think that he has some more things up his sleeve while they try to close things out.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 5.51.55 PM
Recruiting

Wendell Gregory Down To Five

By Evan Crowell
FkS-mcoXgAIQXDN
Recruiting

Nick Gargiulo Commits To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Mario Anderson
Recruiting

Mario Anderson Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
EB202D2E-0389-4ED7-A8AA-C30FAA64C4B8
Recruiting

Tyshawn Russell Commits To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_16826409
Football

Nick Elksnis Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Zahbari Sandy
Recruiting

Zahbari Sandy Refined Tools Make An Easy Projection

By Evan Crowell
IMG-0193
Recruiting

Wendell Gregory Currently Visiting South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
LaNorris Sellers
Recruiting

Gamecocks Remain Steadfast In Pursuit Of LaNorris Sellers

By Andrew Lyon
Keylen Adams
Recruiting

Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon