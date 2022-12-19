Wendell Gregory Down To Five

South Carolina had a big recruiting weekend, and with each passing hour, it seems to get more important. They landed three commits on Sunday afternoon, including two from the transfer portal.

Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory was on campus for the festivities. Gregory narrowed his list down to five schools on Sunday afternoon, and the Gamecocks made the cut.

Gregory will focus on South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Auburn, and North Carolina moving forward. He fits the SEC billing as a space player, someone who can rush the passer and capture the edge while also occasionally covering tight ends.

The coaching staff is beginning to shift their focus toward the 2024 class. They already have one commit, quarterback Dante Reno. They hosted several other top targets this weekend in Gregory, offensive lineman Blake Franks, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, and more.

With early national signing day approaching, the Gamecocks are closing strong. Head coach Shane Beamer has proven that he knows how to close down the stretch, and it's not unreasonable to think that he has some more things up his sleeve while they try to close things out.

