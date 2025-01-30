Gamecock Digest

South Carolina’s Official Visit List Taking Shape for Summer

Fisher Brewer

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
South Carolina is gearing up for a busy summer on the recruiting trail, locking in several key official visits. The Gamecocks are already set to host multiple four-star prospects as they continue building their 2025 class. While this list is not final, it’s clear that South Carolina is making a strong push early.

Here’s a look at the confirmed official visits so far:

  • May 30 - June 1: 4-star WR Travis Johnson
  • June 6 - 8: 4-star EDGE Keenan Britt (Gamecock commit)
  • June 6 - 8: 4-star WR Gordon Sellers
  • June 20 - 22: 4-star OL Darius Gray

With more targets still finalizing their schedules, this list will continue to grow in the coming weeks. The Gamecocks are in position to bring in a strong group of talent, and as more names are added, the summer visit schedule will only get more important for South Carolina’s recruiting efforts.

Fisher Brewer
