South Carolina Shows Interest in First-Team All-Conference WR from Chattanooga

Fisher Brewer

Chattanooga wide receiver Sam Phillips (11) tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
South Carolina has shown interest in wide receiver Sam Phillips, a first-team All-Conference selection from Chattanooga, as the Gamecocks explore options to enhance their receiving corps for the upcoming season. Gamecock Digest can confirm that Phillips, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is gaining attention from several programs, including South Carolina.

Over his career at Chattanooga, an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program, Phillips has racked up 153 receptions for 2,088 yards and 9 touchdowns. His solid production has drawn interest from schools like South Carolina, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech, alongside official visits to Iowa, Cal, and Virginia Tech. While Phillips holds offers from programs such as Memphis, ECU, and South Alabama, the Gamecocks are among those keeping a close eye on the talented wideout.

As South Carolina continues to target transfer wide receivers, Phillips stands out as a potential intriguing addition to their roster. With his experience and playmaking ability, he could be a valuable piece to watch as the transfer portal moves forward.

Fisher Brewer
Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

