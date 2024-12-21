South Carolina Shows Interest in First-Team All-Conference WR from Chattanooga
South Carolina has shown interest in wide receiver Sam Phillips, a first-team All-Conference selection from Chattanooga, as the Gamecocks explore options to enhance their receiving corps for the upcoming season. Gamecock Digest can confirm that Phillips, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is gaining attention from several programs, including South Carolina.
Over his career at Chattanooga, an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program, Phillips has racked up 153 receptions for 2,088 yards and 9 touchdowns. His solid production has drawn interest from schools like South Carolina, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech, alongside official visits to Iowa, Cal, and Virginia Tech. While Phillips holds offers from programs such as Memphis, ECU, and South Alabama, the Gamecocks are among those keeping a close eye on the talented wideout.
As South Carolina continues to target transfer wide receivers, Phillips stands out as a potential intriguing addition to their roster. With his experience and playmaking ability, he could be a valuable piece to watch as the transfer portal moves forward.
