South Carolina Signs Wake Forest OL Nick Sharpe!
South Carolina has bolstered its offensive line depth with the addition of Wake Forest’s Nick Sharpe, a 6'2", 330-pound redshirt senior. Sharpe brings valuable experience to the Gamecocks' offensive front, and while he may not immediately contend for a starting role, his versatility and proven track record make him an important addition to the roster.
Sharpe finished the 2024 season with a solid 72.6 PFF grade over 665 snaps, proving his ability to contribute in both starting and rotational roles. He played a career-high 91 snaps, including key contributions on the field goal unit, and started in two games for the Demon Deacons. Although not a standout player, Sharpe's consistency and ability to step in when needed give South Carolina a dependable option for depth.
Sharpe’s Career at Wake Forest
In 2023, Sharpe played a critical role in Wake Forest’s offensive line as a redshirt junior. His 72.6 PFF grade over 665 snaps highlighted his steady performance, and his career-high 91 snaps included starting in two games. While he wasn't the marquee player on the line, his versatility and ability to handle significant snaps in important situations demonstrate his value as a reliable depth piece.
In 2022, Sharpe appeared in 11 games, primarily at guard and on special teams, helping lead the Demon Deacons to their seventh consecutive bowl game. He finished the season with a career-high 89 snaps, including 25 in a key game against Louisville, and contributed to Wake Forest’s victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Sharpe: A Reliable Depth Piece for South Carolina
Sharpe’s signing enhances South Carolina’s offensive line rotation, providing a seasoned player who can step in as needed. While he may not challenge for a starting spot immediately, his experience, including starting and backup roles, makes him an important asset. If Sharpe continues to develop, he could carve out a significant role, offering stability and depth to the Gamecocks' offensive front.
