Cam Scott Cuts Recruitment Down

Forward Cam Scott narrowed his focus on Saturday evening, announcing his final schools. South Carolina is still in the thick of things and should be a serious contender.

Head coach Lamont Paris and company are coming off a big win over Georgetown, silencing some negative around the program. While they are far from perfect, the Gamecocks showed some resiliency.

They got some more good news on Saturday evening, as forward Cam Scott narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. He will focus on South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, and Kansas.

Scott became an early priority for the Gamecocks. He should be a strong shot-creator at the next level, something Carolina needs. His ability to win off the dribble from inside the three-point arc is impressive, and Scott flashes some secondary play-making ability.

He can easily get to his spot and has the length to shoot over defenders. Opposing defenses often attempt to shade him to the left early, but he quickly teaches them that isn't an option.

Paris has said he has a vision for where the program is going, and they have to change much offensively. Scott would immediately alleviate some of those issues, as forward GG Jackson is the only real consistent playmaker.

