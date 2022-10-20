Jayden Bradford Set For Another Visit

Quarterback Jayden Bradford's recruitment is just beginning to take off. The IMG signal-caller has garnered some Power-5 interest this year, and South Carolina has gotten in on his recruitment.

Bradford was in Columbia for the Georgia game earlier this year and announced he plans to be back for the Texas A&M game. Penn State seems to be the leader in his recruitment, but the Gamecocks may jump into his recruitment if they see fit.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have been active on the recruiting trail this week, scheduling several visits. They have been ramping up the intensity for the 2024 group, as their 2023 class is almost filled out.

They already have a quarterback committed with New England's Dante Reno. Reno throws a live ball and is an intelligent processor, as he is the son of Yale head coach Tony Reno.

The Gamecocks have two commits in the 2024 class in Reno and corner Karson Hobbs. Expect that to change soon, as the offers and visits are beginning to pile up for several prospects. Bradford's visit may be smoke, or there could be legitimate interest here.

