Michael Smith Sets Commitment Date

Multiple recruiting service websites consider Michael Smith to be one of the top tight-end prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. Major programs agree as prestigious programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, and many others have thrown their hat in the ring for the Georgia native.

South Carolina was a part of Smith's top eight list he released on Halloween this year. They are one of a handful of schools that have received an unofficial visit from Smith, as he took in the Georgia game back in week three.

The interest between Smith and South Carolina has been quite apparent, which could help the Gamecocks moving forward. Smith took to Twitter on Monday to let everyone know that he would be announcing his college commitment on January 24th in a ceremony at his high school gym.

South Carolina has stiff competition to fend off here, as fellow SEC foes are in the thick of this recruitment. However, his proximity to the program and their sudden need for the position leaves Carolina in a favorable spot leading up to his decision.

