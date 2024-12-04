TE Mike Tyler Flips from LSU to South Carolina on National Signing Day!
South Carolina secured a major flip on National Signing Day with the commitment of three-star tight end Mike Tyler from Columbia, South Carolina. Originally committed to LSU, Tyler announced his decision to sign with the Gamecocks, adding a dynamic playmaker to the offense.
Tyler is coming off a strong junior season where he posted 33 catches for 543 yards and seven touchdowns. Known for his versatility, Tyler has the ability to line up as a flex tight end, slot receiver, or H-back. His playmaking ability stands out, particularly as a run-after-catch threat, with excellent acceleration, top-end speed, and the strength to power through defenders. Tyler can quickly get past high school defensive backs and is dangerous in the vertical passing game.
Scouting reports from Gabe Brooks of 247Sports highlight Tyler’s impressive ability to work the middle of the field, make tough catches in traffic, and maintain a physical edge as both a blocker and a RAC threat. While still refining his blocking technique, Tyler’s raw talent and work ethic make him a promising prospect with significant upside.
In addition to football, Tyler also plays basketball, showcasing his agility and explosiveness, which should transition well to the football field.
Tyler’s commitment to South Carolina provides the Gamecocks with a versatile, explosive tight end who has the potential to make an immediate impact in the passing game and continue to develop into a key contributor on offense.
Stay tuned for more updates as National Signing Day continues.
