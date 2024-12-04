Three-Star CB Christopher Hatfield Joins South Carolina’s 2025 Class!
South Carolina continues to strengthen its secondary with the signing of three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield from Ludowici, GA. Hatfield chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and has quickly become a name to watch, earning praise from Sports Illustrated film expert Brooks Austin for his playmaking ability.
Standing at 6 feet tall, Hatfield is an athletic and versatile defender with the skills to excel on both sides of the ball. During his 2023 season, Hatfield made an impact as a two-way player, tallying 27 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense while catching 9 passes for 195 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense. His performance earned him All-Region 3-AAA honors, solidifying his status as one of the top players in his area.
In addition to football, Hatfield also plays basketball, showcasing his athleticism and competitive edge on the court. His experience as a multi-sport athlete is expected to translate well to the football field, where his instincts and quick reactions will make him a key piece in South Carolina’s secondary.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!