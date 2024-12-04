Three-Star EDGE Josh Smith Signs with the Gamecocks
On National Signing Day, three-star EDGE Josh Smith from Irmo, SC, officially became a South Carolina Gamecock. Originally committed to Coastal Carolina, Smith flipped to South Carolina earlier this year, choosing the Gamecocks over Ole Miss and NC State.
Smith, who will primarily play linebacker for South Carolina, brings versatility and championship experience to the roster. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in Dutch Fork’s run to the South Carolina 5A state title. Over 13 games, Smith recorded 55 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, earning all-state honorable mention recognition.
A standout multi-sport athlete, Smith also competes in track and field, boasting a 42-1 shot put mark that underscores his strength and explosiveness.
Smith’s official signing bolsters South Carolina’s defensive depth, and he’s poised to contribute immediately to the Gamecocks' linebacker corps.
