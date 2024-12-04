Gamecock Digest

Three-Star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah Joins South Carolina on National Signing Day

Fisher Brewer

Kobby Sakyi-Prah on his OV to USC
Kobby Sakyi-Prah on his OV to USC / Kobby Sakyi-Prah on IG
The South Carolina Gamecocks have secured a key piece for their defensive front with the signing of three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah from Roswell, GA. Sakyi-Prah committed to South Carolina over notable offers from Southern California, Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Sakyi-Prah brings a unique blend of power and agility to the Gamecocks' defensive line. He gained valuable experience early in his high school career, playing as an interior pass rusher for Roswell High. In his sophomore season, he made a significant impact, totaling 89 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. His stat sheet also includes 6 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses in multiple ways.

Sakyi-Prah’s versatility and consistent production at one of Georgia’s premier high school programs make him a high-upside addition to South Carolina’s defense. Coaches are excited about his potential to develop into a key contributor in the SEC.

Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

