Three-Star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah Joins South Carolina on National Signing Day
The South Carolina Gamecocks have secured a key piece for their defensive front with the signing of three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah from Roswell, GA. Sakyi-Prah committed to South Carolina over notable offers from Southern California, Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.
At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Sakyi-Prah brings a unique blend of power and agility to the Gamecocks' defensive line. He gained valuable experience early in his high school career, playing as an interior pass rusher for Roswell High. In his sophomore season, he made a significant impact, totaling 89 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. His stat sheet also includes 6 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses in multiple ways.
Sakyi-Prah’s versatility and consistent production at one of Georgia’s premier high school programs make him a high-upside addition to South Carolina’s defense. Coaches are excited about his potential to develop into a key contributor in the SEC.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!