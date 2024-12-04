Gamecock Digest

Three-Star LB AJ Holloway Joins South Carolina's 2025 Class

South Carolina has added another key defensive piece to its 2025 recruiting class with the signing of three-star linebacker AJ Holloway from Buford, GA. Holloway chose the Gamecocks over an impressive list of offers that included Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, and others.

Holloway brings a combination of athleticism and football IQ that has made him a standout at one of Georgia’s powerhouse programs. In the 2023 season, he totaled 45 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 1 interception, showcasing his ability to impact the game at multiple levels of the defense.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Holloway has the size and versatility to fit into South Carolina’s defensive schemes. Known for his instincts and physicality, he is expected to contribute both as a tackler and in coverage, making him a valuable asset for the Gamecocks as they continue to build depth in the linebacker corps.

