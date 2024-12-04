Gamecock Digest

Three-Star LB Taeshawn Alston Joins South Carolina on National Signing Day

Fisher Brewer

Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston on his official visit to South Carolina on June 2nd, 2024.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially added three-star linebacker Taeshawn Alston from Henderson, NC, to their 2025 class. Alston chose the Gamecocks over offers from North Carolina and other programs, solidifying himself as one of the top defensive additions in this cycle.

Alston had a dominant senior season, recording an astounding 186 total tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks. His relentless motor and high football IQ make him a standout addition to the Gamecocks' linebacker group.

A well-rounded athlete, Alston excels in basketball, baseball, and track. He clocked an 11.75 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore, showcasing his speed and versatility.

South Carolina's coaches are excited about Alston’s potential as a high-impact player who can bring a physical edge to their defense in the coming seasons.

