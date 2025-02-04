Gamecock Digest

Top 100 2026 Four-Star DL Noah Clark to Take Official Visit to South Carolina

Fisher Brewer

Noah Clark on X
South Carolina is set to host 2026 four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark for an official visit from June 6th to 8th. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect from Durham, NC, is ranked No. 108 nationally and No. 15 among defensive linemen. Clark has 27 offers from top programs like NC State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

Clark has posted impressive high school stats with 82 solo tackles, 138 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 56 assists, 30.5 tackles for loss (TFL), 4 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked field goals, showcasing his ability to impact games on both sides of the line.

As one of the top defensive recruits in the nation, this official visit gives South Carolina a prime opportunity to make a strong push for Clark's commitment, with the stakes high in his recruitment.

Published
Fisher Brewer
