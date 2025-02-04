Top 150 2026 Four-Star Safety Kentavion Anderson Down to Six Schools, South Carolina and Clemson in Strong Battle

Gamecock Digest

2026 four-star safety Kentavion Anderson, ranked No. 111 nationally and No. 11 at his position, has narrowed his recruitment to six schools: Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, and Virginia. The standout from Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, has set his commitment date for the spring, coinciding with his birthday.

Anderson, who grew up a Clemson fan, didn’t receive an offer from the Tigers until recently, despite the program keeping close tabs on him. Many believe Clemson's delay in offering was due to pressure from the fanbase. South Carolina, however, has been the leader in Anderson’s recruitment for a long time. With Clemson now closing the gap, this recruitment is shaping up to be a South Carolina vs. Clemson showdown. The Gamecocks appear to have a slight edge, but it could go either way.

As one of the top prospects in the state, Anderson’s impressive performances at Dorman have only added to his status as a high-priority target. South Carolina has made him a focal point of their recruiting efforts from day one, and keeping Anderson in-state is key to continuing to build their program.

