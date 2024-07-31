Top Atlanta O-Linemen Prospect Commit Date Is Looming
As the season creeps around the corner, recruitment has picked up steam once again with 2025 recruits. The beginning of August will be may paint the picture for whats the come for South Carolina on the recruiting trail. Starting with 14th overall OL, Juan Gaston. Gaston who will be choosing between four teams on the 2nd of August, UGA, Tennessee, Oregon and South Carolina. The rising senior is the cornerstone of the Westlake offensive line, that's largely repsonsiblre for a team total 1,737 yards on the ground.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing over 300 pounds, Gaston is the perfect blend between grace and power. Checking the obvious box at size, the Atlanta native displays great technique, and its no surprise that he's been awarded consecutively 1st team offense all-region OT, per GHFS Daily.
Adding the 14th overall offensive lineman to an already stout offensive line core, the Gamecocks could sure depth the position for a foreseeable future. Four-star Shedrick Sarratt Jr., is currently the only other offensive lineman committed in the 2025 class; if Gaston were choose the garnett and black hat on the second of August, he'll become the highest rated in the class.
Gaston's decision is only the begining, felllow Georgia 2025 recruit, Jontae Gilbert will make his decision days later on August 10. It's been reported by UGA Wire that Gilbert made one last stop in Athens this past weekend.
