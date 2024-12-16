Top Transfer RB Justice Haynes Visits South Carolina Today
Gamecock Digest can confirm that Justice Haynes, the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, will visit South Carolina today, December 16, and tomorrow, December 17. The former Alabama standout and five-star recruit is one of the most highly sought-after players available, and the Gamecocks now have the opportunity to make a strong impression.
Haynes, who was a star in the 2023 recruiting class, brings elite talent and immediate impact potential to any program he joins. His visit to Columbia could be a major turning point as South Carolina looks to secure a game-changing addition to their backfield.
This is a developing story, and Gamecock Digest will provide updates as they come.
