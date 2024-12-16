Gamecock Digest

Top Transfer RB Justice Haynes Visits South Carolina Today

Fisher Brewer

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs behind offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gamecock Digest can confirm that Justice Haynes, the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, will visit South Carolina today, December 16, and tomorrow, December 17. The former Alabama standout and five-star recruit is one of the most highly sought-after players available, and the Gamecocks now have the opportunity to make a strong impression.

Haynes, who was a star in the 2023 recruiting class, brings elite talent and immediate impact potential to any program he joins. His visit to Columbia could be a major turning point as South Carolina looks to secure a game-changing addition to their backfield.

This is a developing story, and Gamecock Digest will provide updates as they come.

Published
Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

