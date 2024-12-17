Gamecock Digest

Update: Justice Haynes Reschedules Visit to South Carolina

Fisher Brewer

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justice Haynes, the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, has rescheduled his visit to South Carolina for Thursday, December 19, per multiple reports. Originally planned for today and tomorrow, the former Alabama standout will now head to Columbia later this week.

Haynes, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, remains one of the most sought-after players in the portal. South Carolina continues to be in the mix for the talented back as programs across the country look to secure his commitment.

Stay tuned to Gamecock Digest for further updates on Haynes’ recruitment.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting