Update: Justice Haynes Reschedules Visit to South Carolina
Justice Haynes, the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, has rescheduled his visit to South Carolina for Thursday, December 19, per multiple reports. Originally planned for today and tomorrow, the former Alabama standout will now head to Columbia later this week.
Haynes, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, remains one of the most sought-after players in the portal. South Carolina continues to be in the mix for the talented back as programs across the country look to secure his commitment.
Stay tuned to Gamecock Digest for further updates on Haynes’ recruitment.
