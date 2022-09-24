WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor Says South Carolina “Feels Like Home”

South Carolina's No. 1 priority on the recruiting trail is defensive end Nyckoles Habor. He is a generational athlete with unique traits, and head coach Shane Beamer is heavily involved in his process.

Last weekend, Harbor took an official visit to Columbia for the Gamecocks' matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia was coming off a national championship and looked phenomenal in a blowout win.

However, reports indicated that Harbor loved his trip and felt at home. He confirmed this by posting a video to his Youtube channel detailing the visit from beginning to end.

One quote in particular stood out. As he made his way into the stadium, Harbor smiled brightly and said Columbia "felt like home." There is still work to be done here. Harbor will continue to make the rounds on official visits before making a decision. His timeline may come down to early national signing day, but things are incredibly fluid.

One thing is sure: Beamer and his staff hit a home run last weekend. They still have work to do, but the Gamecocks are in the driver's seat for one of America's best.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.