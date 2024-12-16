Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney “RJ” Newsom Jr. Set to Visit South Carolina
South Carolina football is set to host Western Kentucky offensive lineman Rodney "RJ" Newsom Jr. on an official visit from December 21 to 22. Newsom, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman with 10 career starts, brings experience and versatility with two years of eligibility remaining.
A Memphis, Tennessee native, Newsom began his college career at the University of Memphis before transferring to Itawamba Community College. During his time at Itawamba, he appeared in all nine games and earned Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) North Division honorable mention honors. Following his JUCO stint, Newsom became a key contributor at Western Kentucky.
South Carolina continues to explore options to bolster their offensive front, and Newsom's visit could prove pivotal as the Gamecocks look to add experienced depth.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!