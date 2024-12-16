Gamecock Digest

Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney “RJ” Newsom Jr. Set to Visit South Carolina

Fisher Brewer

Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney “RJ” Newsom Jr.
Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney “RJ” Newsom Jr. / Western Kentucky football
In this story:

South Carolina football is set to host Western Kentucky offensive lineman Rodney "RJ" Newsom Jr. on an official visit from December 21 to 22. Newsom, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman with 10 career starts, brings experience and versatility with two years of eligibility remaining.

A Memphis, Tennessee native, Newsom began his college career at the University of Memphis before transferring to Itawamba Community College. During his time at Itawamba, he appeared in all nine games and earned Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) North Division honorable mention honors. Following his JUCO stint, Newsom became a key contributor at Western Kentucky.

South Carolina continues to explore options to bolster their offensive front, and Newsom's visit could prove pivotal as the Gamecocks look to add experienced depth.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting