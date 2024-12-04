Gamecock Digest

Zavion Hardy, JUCO Standout, Signs National Letter of Intent with South Carolina

Early national signing day has officially begun and the South Carolina Gamecocks have already had a litany of players sign for the 2025 recruiting class. However, they just added a massive name to both the signing and commitment class as Zavion Hardy flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to South Carolina on Wednesday.

Hardy is rated as a four-star JUCO prospect, the best JUCO player in the country, the best defensive lineman. He committed to Mississippi State back in October of this year but he also had previously taken an official visit to South Carolina earlier in his process. He played JUCO at East Mississippi Community College. Hardy was part of the 2023 high school recruiting class and was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

