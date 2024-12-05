South Carolina Announces TCU's Jeremiah Donati as Next Athletic Director
Former South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner announced his intentions of stepping down back in September. On Thursday, the Gamecocks are announcing their next guy to lead the Athletic Department going forward.
Jeremiah Donati was most recently Texas Christian University's Athletic Director. Donati has lead TCU Athletics for the past 7 years.
Donati has played a major role in enhancing the TCU student-athlete experience through donor-supported facility upgrades totaling nearly $500 million. The most recent project is the $50 million Athletics Human Performance Center Renovation and Expansion projects. Announced in December 2022, the projects began construction in January 2024 with a July 2025 completion date.
Under Donati's leadership, TCU has won eight national titles and 11 Big 12 championships, which includes a College Football Playoff win and College Football Playoff National Title appearance in 2023.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
- South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!