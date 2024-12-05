Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Announces TCU's Jeremiah Donati as Next Athletic Director

Alex Joyce

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner announced his intentions of stepping down back in September. On Thursday, the Gamecocks are announcing their next guy to lead the Athletic Department going forward.

Jeremiah Donati was most recently Texas Christian University's Athletic Director. Donati has lead TCU Athletics for the past 7 years.

Donati has played a major role in enhancing the TCU student-athlete experience through donor-supported facility upgrades totaling nearly $500 million. The most recent project is the $50 million Athletics Human Performance Center Renovation and Expansion projects. Announced in December 2022, the projects began construction in January 2024 with a July 2025 completion date.

Under Donati's leadership, TCU has won eight national titles and 11 Big 12 championships, which includes a College Football Playoff win and College Football Playoff National Title appearance in 2023.

