South Carolina Baseball Lands Commitment from Campbell Transfer
South Carolina earned a commitment Thursday afternoon from Campbell infielder, Charlie Meglio. This is the fourth transfer commitment this month for new Gamecocks baseball head coach Paul Mainieri.
Meglio made the news official via his instagram account.
"Next Chapter. Thank you Campbell Baseball for everything. Jeremiah 29:11," Meglio posts.
The versatile infielder from Jackson, N.J. started in 43 of 46 games on the left side of the infield for the Fighting Camels. Meglio recorded 44 hits on the year averaging .275 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and five doubles. His impressive play as a freshman earned him All-CAA Rookie Honors.
Mainieri and his staff wanted to diversify the roster since taking over earlier this month. Meglio, amongst others, are steps towards that direction. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound transfer, will have three years left of eligibility for the Gamecocks.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball is Nominated for an ESPY
- South Carolina Offers Four-Star Noah Grubbs
- Cole Messina Named Consensus All-American
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb