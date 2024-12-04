South Carolina Flips Georgia Tech OT Commit Damola Ajidahun on Signing Day
South Carolina continues to build it's 2025 recruiting class, this time adding flipping offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun from Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-6 and 285 pound tackle out of Duluth, Georgia is the second offensive tackle in this class following Shedrick Sarratt Jr. The four-star had been commited to the Yellow Jackets since August. This is a big add, literally and figuratively, to the Gamecocks 2025 class.
Ajidahun marks the 25th signee of the class with potentially more on the way via the high school ranks and transfer portal.
Stay tuned here for live updates of signing day.
