South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, left tackle Josiah Thompson, and edge Dylan Stewart were recognized as Freshman All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday.
Every year since 2001, the FWAA releases their annual postseason list of top players competing in their freshman or redshirt freshman seasons.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers took over the Gamecocks offense after redshirting in 2023. Here's what the FWAA's Steve Richardson had to say about the emerging star: "Sellers was named to the third-team All-SEC squad and was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes (172-for-265) for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 155 carries for 655 yards and seven scores."
Protecting Sellers' blindside in 2024 was true freshman Josiah Thompson. The former Mr. Football for the state of South Carolina took the left tackle role early on in 2024 and never looked back. Thompson's high level of play gives the Gamecocks a trustworthy anchor along the offensive line for years to come.
Pass rushers are a premium in football and South Carolina has one of the best in the nation returning in 2025. Dylan Stewart lived up to his five star billing in 2024. Playing opposite of Kyke Kennard, Stewart ended the year with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, adding 48 total quarterback pressures.
South Carolina appears to have a mainstays at arguably the three most important positions on the field in quarterback, left tackle, and edge rusher. Below is the complete list of FWAA Freshman All-Americans:
OFFENSE (14)
QB DJ Lagway, Florida (6-3, 239, Fr., Willis, Texas)
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (6-3, 242, R-Fr., Florence, S.C.)
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM (5-10, 205, Fr., Monticello, Miss.)
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor (6-0, 203, R-Fr., Franklin, Texas)
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 215, Fr., Miami Gardens, Fla.)
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (6-2, 180, Fr., Midlothian, Texas)
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama (6-0, 175, Fr., Mobile, Ala.)
TE Mason Williams, Ohio (6-5, 257, R-Fr., Mogadore, Ohio)
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina (6-3, 300, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas (6-4, 290, Fr., Prosper, Texas)
OL Elijah Paige, USC (6-7, 320, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.)
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada (6-2, 291, R-Fr., Carson, Calif.)
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado (6-5, 285, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina (6-7, 300, Fr., Dillon, S.C.)
DEFENSE (13)
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss (6-1, 315, R-Fr., Moss Point, Miss.)
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma (6-2, 312, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind.)
DL Colin Simmons, Texas (6-3, 245, Fr., Duncanville, Texas)
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (6-6, 248, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson (6-2, 235, Fr., Commerce, Ga.)
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State (6-0, 218, R-Fr., Santa Clarita, Calif.)
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia (6-2, 242, R-Fr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (6-0, 180, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson (6-2, 200, Fr., Tallahassee, Fla.)
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 191, Fr., Round Rock, Texas)
S KJ Bolden, Georgia (6-0, 185, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
S Koi Perich, Minnesota (6-1, 200, Fr., Esko, Minn.)
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State (6-2, 190, R-Fr., Wildwood, Fla.)
SPECIALISTS (5)
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson (6-1, 190, Fr., Cornelius, N.C.)
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa (6-0, 222, Fr., Melbourne, Australia)
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State (5-11, 195, R-Fr., Charleston, S.C.)
PR Kam Shanks, UAB (5-8, 180, R-Fr., Prattville, Ala.)
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville (5-9, 190, Fr., Homestead, Fla.)
You Might Also Like:
- What Additions Did the South Carolina Gamecocks Make in the 2025 Transfer Portal Class?
- South Carolina Gamecock Freshman Poised to Make an Immediate Impact
- South Carolina 2025 Outlook: Who is LaNorris Sellers' Wide Receiver Core?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!