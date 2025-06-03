South Carolina Freshman Announces Return to the Gamecocks
South Carolina freshman pitcher Zach Russell will return to the Gamecocks for his second season with the team, Russell announced on X.
Russell appeared in 19 games out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2025. He was 2-1 with 17 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched. He made his Carolina debut on Feb. 16 against Sacred Heart, striking out four batters in 1.1 innings. Russell also showed out against top five Arkansas where he did not allow a hit and struck out three in 1.1 innings at Arkansas.
Prior to his time in Carolina, Russell attended West Ashley High School in Charleston, S.C., where he was an All-State selection in 2023 and 2024. He combined to go 11-2 with 124 strikeouts and a 1.90 ERA between his junior and senior years. He was ranked the No. 8 overall player and No. 1 shortstop in the state of South Carolina in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game.
Russell is the seventh player to announce their return to Columbia in 2026. He joins pitchers Jake McCoy, Jackson Soucie, and Aydin Palmer, catcher Talmadge LeCroy, third baseman KJ Scobey, and infielder Beau Hollins.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: