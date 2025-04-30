South Carolina G Cam Scott Returns To Gamecocks After Withdrawing From Transfer Portal
South Carolina got some good news on Tuesday afternoon after Cam Scott announced he had withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, via Joe Tipton of On3.
Scott made 26 appearances this season for the Gamecocks while he went through his struggles on the court, shooting only 27% from the field and averaging 2.5 points per game. He also averaged 1.3 rebounds per game. Scott hit a career-high nine points in a win over Radford in December and finished the season finale with eight points against Arkansas.
Scott is only the second player from the 2024-2025 roster to return back to the Gamecocks. The other is Jordan Butler, who returns for his junior campaign.
South Carolina received six commitments from the transfer portal in Mike Sharavjamts, Nordin Kapic, Kobe Knox, Elijah Strong, Christ Essandoko, and Meechie Johnson. The team will look vastly different heading into next season with all of the portal additions.
It will be a critical year for Scott as he looks to continue to improve his game and take the next jump in his career. Scott will have to battle against five incoming freshmen in addition to the portal acquisitions. The Gamecocks have landed Abu Yarmah, Hayden Assemian, Grant Polk, EJ Walker, and Eli Ellis. South Carolina has one final roster spot to fill before the 2025 season. Scott has three years of college eligibility remaining.