South Carolina Gamecock Seniors Look Toward Their Final Ride in Williams-Brice
Saturday will be a memorable moment for many South Carolina Gamecock players, coaches, and fans as the seniors on the team will make the Gamecock Walk and play inside Williams-Brice Stadium for the very last time.
Senior RB Juju McDowell, LB Debo Williams, DL Alex Huntley, and P Kai Kroeger all represented the player interviews this week. Each player had an opportunity to look back on their careers and talk about what made the University of South Carolina so great.
RB Juju McDowell joined the Gamecocks class of 2020. While South Carolina underwent a coaching search at the end of that season, McDowell stayed true to his commitment. As his time wraps up, it's the collection of memories that stick with him.
"More than anything reminiscing on the memories we've built together," Gamecocks' RB Juju McDowell said.
DL Alex Huntley was also a part of the 2020 class who made a commitment to play for then newly mented head coach Shane Beamer. Huntley reflected on his time in a Gamecocks uniform, but stressed there's more work to be done.
"Time flew. Too many great memories. Just trying to make one more and finish with a bang," Gamecocks' DT Alex Huntley discusses his time in Columbia.
For Huntley, one memory inside Williams-Brice Stadium sticks out to him the most.
"I'd probaby say that Tennessee game. That Tennessee game at Willy-b [Williams-Brice] was crazy. I'll remember that forever," Huntley reflects on his favorite moments as a Gamecock.
LB Debo Williams has been the leader of the defense for quite some time. His play is both very competitive and infectious. Williams said he'll have life long memories about Columbia.
"It's surreal. A lot of memories in there [Williams-Brice Stadium]. Things I can think about for the rest of my life," South Carolina LB Debo Williams reflects on his Gamecocks journey.
Kai Kroeger is a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award going to the nation's best punter. During his time with South Carolina, he's been a steady presence and special team's weapon for the Gamecocks. Now as he gets ready for his last home game, he says it's been "unbelievable."
"It's definitely been the best four years of my life coming here to this university. It's been unbelievable. If I could come back again I would, but unfortunately I can't. It's been nothing, but amazing. I've loved my time here," South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger looks back at his time as a Gamecock.
Coach Shane Beamer stressed the importance of getting to the Gamecock Walk and stadium early to support the many seniors making their final appearances. South Carolina will honor those players 30 minutes before kickoff (3:30).
