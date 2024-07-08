South Carolina Gamecocks Legends To Shine in WNBA All-Star Game
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game celebrates talent, featuring three former University of South Carolina standouts who have significantly impacted their teams and the league. A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, and Aliyah Boston will showcase their skills during the All-Star Weekend, representing their alma mater with pride and excellence.
A’ja Wilson–Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson, a dominant center for the Las Vegas Aces, continues to be a powerhouse in the WNBA. As a member of Team USA, Wilson brings her remarkable defensive prowess and scoring ability to the All-Star Game. She has led the Aces with impressive numbers and shows her leadership on and off the court.
Allisha Gray–Atlanta Dream
Guard Allisha Gray has had a stellar season with the Atlanta Dream, earning her spot on Team WNBA for the All-Star Game. Gray’s versatility and tenacity have driven the Dream’s performance this year. Known for her sharpshooting and defensive play, Gray will play a vital role in the All-Star showcase, highlighting her growth and evolution since her collegiate days.
Aliyah Boston–Indiana Fever
Aliyah Boston, a formidable forward/center for the Indiana Fever, has quickly made a name for herself in the league. Team WNBA selected Boston, who controls the paint and excels in scoring and rebounding. Her participation in the All-Star Game testifies to her hard work and the high expectations she continues to meet and exceed.
All-Star Weekend Events and How to Watch
The WNBA All-Star Weekend packs exciting events that fans won’t want to miss. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:
All-Star Game
● Date and Time: The main event, the WNBA All-Star Game, takes place on Saturday, July 15, at 3:30 PM ET.
● Broadcast: Fans can catch all the action live on ABC and ESPN.
Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest
● Date and Time: The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest happen on Friday, July 14, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
● Broadcast: These thrilling contests will air live on ESPN.
Fan Events
● Fan Fest: Throughout the weekend, fans can enjoy various interactive events, including autograph sessions, photo opportunities with players, and family-friendly activities at the Fan Fest.
● Meet and Greet: Special meet and greet sessions with WNBA stars provide fans with unique opportunities to interact with their favorite players.
How to Watch
For those unable to attend the events in person, all the excitement of the WNBA All-Star Weekend airs live on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN app. Additionally, fans can follow updates and highlights on the WNBA’s official social media channels and website.
Celebrating South Carolina’s Legacy
Including A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, and Aliyah Boston in the All-Star Game represents a proud moment for the University of South Carolina and its fans. These players exemplify the excellence of South Carolina women’s basketball and continue to inspire future generations. Don’t miss the chance to watch these extraordinary athletes as they take center stage in what promises to be a memorable All-Star Weekend.
