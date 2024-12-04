South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker
Early National Signing Day is live and a new crop of South Carolina Gamecocks are signing national letters of intents to make Columbia their new home.
As players make their final decisions throughout the day, we will keep you up to date below with those who have made South Carolina their new home. Click here for a detailed list of Gamecock targets looking to sign today.
South Carolina Signees:
- WR Lex Cyrus
- WR Malik Clark
- WR Brian Rowe
- WR Jordan Gidron
- WR Jayden Sellers
- ATH Jaquel Holman
- QB Cutter Woods
- OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- DL Christian Ingram
- DL Zavion Hardy
- DL Caleb Williams
- EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- EDGE Anthony Addison
- EDGE Kobi Sakyi-Prah
- EDGE Josh Smith
- EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- LB Donovan Darden
- LB AJ Holloway
- DB Christopher Hatfield
- S Demarcus Leach
- K Max Kelley
- LS Kyler Farrow
