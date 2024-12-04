Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker

Alex Joyce

Bryan Mitzel (2) pulls down Lex Cyrus (8) along the near sideline. The Northern Lebanon Vikings played host to the Susquehanna Twp. Indians Friday September 1, 2023. The Indians defeated the Vikings 42-14.
Bryan Mitzel (2) pulls down Lex Cyrus (8) along the near sideline. The Northern Lebanon Vikings played host to the Susquehanna Twp. Indians Friday September 1, 2023. The Indians defeated the Vikings 42-14.

Early National Signing Day is live and a new crop of South Carolina Gamecocks are signing national letters of intents to make Columbia their new home.

As players make their final decisions throughout the day, we will keep you up to date below with those who have made South Carolina their new home. Click here for a detailed list of Gamecock targets looking to sign today.

South Carolina Signees:
- WR Lex Cyrus
- WR Malik Clark
- WR Brian Rowe
- WR Jordan Gidron
- WR Jayden Sellers
- ATH Jaquel Holman
- QB Cutter Woods
- OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- DL Christian Ingram
- DL Zavion Hardy
- DL Caleb Williams
- EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- EDGE Anthony Addison
- EDGE Kobi Sakyi-Prah
- EDGE Josh Smith
- EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- LB Donovan Darden
- LB AJ Holloway
- DB Christopher Hatfield
- S Demarcus Leach
- K Max Kelley
- LS Kyler Farrow

