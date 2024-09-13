South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers: Official Score Predictions
The South Carolina Gamecocks pulled out a dominant 31-6 win last week on the road vs the Kentucky Wildcats. Coming into the game, the Gamecocks were near 10-point underdogs after a poor week one showing. The defense was the star of the show once again showcasing their dominance in front of a national audience. Now 2-0 South Carolina welcomes College Gameday on campus in Columbia for a big time matchup vs the 16th ranked LSU Tigers Saturday at noon.
In what is expected to be a measuring stick game for both South Carolina and LSU, here is how the staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI see the game playing out:
Joseph Griffin: South Carolina 20, LSU 17
Depending on the weather, this could be a game, if it rains, that should slightly give the edge to South Carolina and they're running game not just with Rocket Sanders and company, but with LaNorris Sellers' legs as well. Carolina's defense will face the best passing offense they have seen thus far, but again the weather could play a contributing factor. Battle of the trenches game possibly.
Alex Joyce: LSU 27, South Carolina 24
Like Joseph said above, weather can completely change this game. If heavy rain were to come, I would pick South Carolina over LSU due to the Gamecocks' run game. As of now only a few showers are expected and that's well after kickoff, that being said I'm taking LSU's passing attack here. This will be a great test for the Gamecocks defensive line as they will take on one of the best offensive lines in America, bookended by Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. While LSU is down at the running back position, the passing attack looks strong with Garrett Nussmeier and the emergence of Kyren Lacy. South Carolina will have its moments on both sides of the ball, but I believe LSU's offense will be able to have success on Saturday.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 28, LSU 21
The upcoming matchup between LSU and South Carolina will end with the Gamecocks securing a 28-21 victory. I believe South Carolina's strong defensive unit, led by Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard, will have the upper hand against an LSU team that has struggled in recent weeks and is dealing with multiple injuries. This battle in the trenches is where South Carolina will take control.
