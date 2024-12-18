Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Is Expected to Land Texas A&M Transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Alex Joyce

Lakeland Dreadnaughts (99) Gabriel Dindy celebrates a sack of Manatee High School quarterback (11) Jayse Berzowski in first half action at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland Fl. Friday Sept. 3 2021. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER Leesburg At Auburndale Manatee At Lakeland / Ernst Peters via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to land former Texas A&M five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy in the transfer portal, per 247Sports Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-3 and 310 pounder committed to Texas A&M in their 2022 class. He was a former top 20 player in the country. Brownlow-Dindy appeared in eight contests in his three seasons with the Aggies complining 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

South Carolina fills a major portal need with several key contributors set to leave the defensive line room. Brownlow-Dindy offers a rare blend of speed and power, giving the Gamecocks a potential force in the middle of their defense.

