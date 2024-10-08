South Carolina LB Bangally Kamara Latest to Redshirt and Enter the Transfer Portal
South Carolina Gamecocks LB Bangally Kamara has decided to redshirt the rest of the season and enter the transfer portal.
The senior LB transferred from Pitt this past offseason and has played in four games for the Gamecocks in 2024. In those appearances, Kamara seven solo tackes, nine combined tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Kamara was mainly a reserve linebacker South Carolina, who will now rely on other backups such as Mohamed Kaba and Demetrius Knight Jr. This is the latest college athlete to decide to redshirt and enter the transfer portal through four games.
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until December 9.
