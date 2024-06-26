South Carolina Offers Four-Star Noah Grubbs
Fresh off the decommitment of fellow four-star QB, Landon Duckworth, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks identify another top QB recruit for the class of 2026. Noah Grubbs, 6-4 QB out of Lake Mary, FL, is the 11th ranked QB for 2026.
As a sophomore this past season, Grubbs led the Lake Mary Rams to a spot in the semifinal of the playoffs. He threw for 3,677 yards, completing 58.1%, with 49 TDs, and 11INTs. Making a big jump from his freshman year starting.
The Notre Dame commit has a good arm and is more of a pocket passer. He'll need to improve on his accuracy this season or next, but if his numbers from his freshman to sophomore season is an indicator, it won't be a problem for the talented QB.
Grubbs committed to the Fighting Irish earlier this season. Though an offer was extended by the Gamecocks, Grubbs is still focused on playing in South Bend currently.
The class of 2025 is still underway and won't wrap up for the most part until December's early signing day. However, Shane Beamer and company are getting an early start on QBs in the 2026 cycle.
