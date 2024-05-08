Gamecock Digest

Final: Gamecocks Run Rule Winthrop with a Five Homerun Night

Joseph Griffin

During the offseason, the USC coaching staff spoke to several MLB teams to stay a step ahead, not

The South Carolina Gamecocks will charge into their upcoming top 15 SEC showdown with momentum on their side after an emphatic victory over Winthrop, concluding the contest in the 7th inning by applying the run rule with a dominant display of offensive firepower. Austin Brinling was the star of the night, going 4 for 5 at the plate, showcasing his prowess with a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs that left the Winthrop Eagles searching for answers.

The Gamecocks' bats were ablaze throughout the evening, with Kennedy Jones also taking center stage, driving in an impressive five runs to contribute to the team's offensive onslaught. Their combined efforts set the tone for a Gamecock lineup that was relentless from the get-go, never giving Winthrop a chance to settle into the game.

While the pitching staff operated by committee, they managed to keep Winthrop's hitters in check. Although they weren't flawless, the strategy was effective enough to allow the potent Gamecock hitters to carry the bulk of the workload. The pitchers did what was necessary, ensuring that the lead their teammates built remained secure. With this midweek win, the Gamecocks now turn their attention to a critical series against the Georgia Bulldogs. As the season draws nearer to an end, every game becomes increasingly vital.

Joseph Griffin

